Man (88) dies in house fire in Carrigaline, Co Cork

Gardaí are to carry out a technical examination to try and establish the cause of a house fire in Carrigaline in Co Cork which claimed the life of a 88-year-old man on Friday night.

The blaze broke out in the semidetached two storey house at the Court, Waterpark in Carrigaline at about 9pm when neighbours raised the alarm and contacted the emergency services.

Four units drawn from Cork County Fire Service in Carrigaline and Crosshaven and Cork City Fire Service responded and battled to bring the extensive blaze under control.

Firefighters used a hydraulic platform to tackle the fire from a height as the blaze had spread throughout the building with flames emerging through the roof.

However, firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to the adjacent attached house which was evacuated.

Firefighters, using breathing equipment, entered the damaged building and recovered the body of the 88-year-old man from a downstairs sittingroom and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man lived in the house with his 40-year-old son and it’s understood that the younger man was not at home when the blaze broke out in the house which was built in the late 1980s.

The man’s remains have been removed to Cork University Hospital where it’s understood that Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, will carry out a post-mortem on Saturday.

Gardaí preserved the scene overnight once the firefighters made it safe and a Garda technical team of experts are due to carry out a forensic examination to try and establish the cause of the blaze.

Gardaí have said there is nothing at this point to suggest it was started deliberately with an open fire in the sittingroom being one area which the experts plan to examine.