Gardaí issue appeal after woman is injured during aggravated burglary in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured during an aggravated burglary at a property in the Greystones area of Co Wicklow.

The incident happened at about 9pm on Friday night when a number of men entered the property and demanded cash.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was injured and the group fled the scene with a sum of cash and jewellery. The woman did not require medical treatment for her injuries which have been described as non-life threatening.

According to Gardaí no arrests have been made and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Any person who was in the Killincarrig area of Greystones between 6pm and 7pm on Friday night is being asked to contact Gardaí in Bray. They are particularly keen for any road users who may have camera footage from this area at the time to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.