Pte Seán Rooney to be buried with full military honours

Irish peacekeeping soldier Private Seán Rooney (24) will be buried with full military honours on Thursday morning.

A member of the Irish Defence Forces, Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed when his convoy came under attack last week in Lebanon.

His body was returned to his family after being repatriated from Lebanon on Monday.

Pte Rooney’s remains will be taken to Holy Family Church in Dundalk for 9am Mass.

He will then be taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co Donegal, for a burial service with full military honours later in the afternoon.

Before his body left Beirut on a flight home, Pte Rooney was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

He was accompanied on the flight home by a number of colleagues from 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, who are understood to have never left his side.

Another soldier who was injured in the same incident was flown back to Ireland on Wednesday to receive further medical treatment.

Irish Army Private Shane Kearney (22) from Killeagh, Co Cork, suffered a serious head injury.

Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

The cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Conor Keelan, told of the sadness and shock experienced by the community in Dundalk at the death in Lebanon last week.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast en route to the funeral of Pte Rooney in the Church of the Holy Family, Cllr Keelan said everyone was devastated by what had happened and they had been very appreciative of the family who had opened their home for the wake.

“There were some laughs and some tears as we remembered Sean. The family is really proud of Sean and so are we as a community.”

Pte Rooney’s death had resonated with so many people in the area as many families had relatives who had also served in Lebanon because of Aiken Barracks, he said.

“They feel that could have been them, so there is a deep sense of shock. Many served in Lebanon and nothing happened.”

Seán had been a high achiever, said Cllr Keelan. He had joined the armed forces at 19, taken exams to progress his career and had been destined for great things.

Cllr Keelan said it was particularly poignant that the funeral service would take place in Church of the Holy Family where Pte Rooney’s grandfather Eugene worked as groundskeeper. “It is fitting that he is going there,” he said. – Additional reporting: PA