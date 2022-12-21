Peacekeeper Shane Kearney to be medically evacuated to Ireland following Lebanon attack

Trooper Shane Kearney will be medically evacuated from Beirut airport to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin, on Wednesday

Irish peacekeeper Shane Kearney, who was injured in south Lebanon after a vehicle carrying four soldiers was attacked last week, will be medically evacuated from the Middle East on Wednesday.

Trooper Kearney (22) was injured on active service when his convoy came under attack last Wednesday night. Another peacekeeper, 24-year-old Pte Seán Rooney, was killed during the incident. Two other colleagues were treated for minor injuries.

The Irish Defence Forces confirmed that Trooper Kearney will be medically evacuated from Beirut airport to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin, on Wednesday.

Using a specially-equipped, contracted medical aircraft, the flight is due to land on Wednesday afternoon, the Defence Forces said.

He will then be taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment. Trooper Kearney is continuing to improve and he remains stable at present, the Defence Forces said.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

From Killeagh, east Cork, Trooper Kearney joined the Defence Forces in October 2018 after completing his Leaving Certificate at St Colman’s Community College in Midleton, and he was posted to the 1st Cavalry Squadron based in Collins Barracks in Cork.

He departed for Lebanon in November as part of the 121st Battalion on what was his second peacekeeping tour having previously been part of the 117th Battalion which completed a tour of duty from November 2020 to May 2021 in the Middle Eastern country.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Pte Rooney will take place in Dundalk, Co Louth, later this week.

The Defence Forces said Pte Rooney’s remains will be brought to the Holy Family Church in the town for Mass at 9am on Thursday.

The soldier, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, will then be taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co Donegal, for a burial service with full military honours at about 3.30pm.

The 24-year-old’s remains were repatriated from Beirut airport on an Irish Air Corps Casa plane on Sunday afternoon after a solemn UN ceremony was held to honour the soldier in advance of his journey home.

He was accompanied on the flight by a number of his colleagues from the 121st Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, and arrived at Casement Aerodrome on Monday morning.

A short prayer service was held after his body was returned to his family, who were given some private time with his remains.