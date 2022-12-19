Body of Irishman Odhrán O’Neill recovered from water in Thailand after kayaking incident

Odhrán O’Neill had taken a break from an apprenticeship in Newry, Co Down, to travel to Thailand with a friend last week. Photograph: Instagram

The body of a young Irishman has been recovered from the waters of Khao Sok National Park in Thailand.

Odhrán O’Neill (22) from Lurgan, Co Armagh, had been kayaking in the National Park close to the shore when his kayak capsized. According to reports, Mr O’Neill opted to swim to shore, but disappeared from sight.

Mr O’Neill’s sister Michaela posted appeals on social media on Saturday asking for anyone with any information on her brother’s whereabouts to come forward. She said he had no mobile phone or wallet. She added: “He is tall, dark hair covered in tattoos. If anyone knows where he is please contact me or the authorities.”

The post was widely shared in Thailand and Ireland. The body of Mr O’Neill, who was from Forest Glade in the Antrim Road area of north Lurgan, was discovered early on Sunday morning.

Among those who shared the appeal for information was Lurgan based Clann Eireann GAA Club where Mr O’Neill’s cousin Rogan McVeigh is a senior player. Later, the club added: “Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning. Thank you to everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill, O’Dowd and McVeigh families at this very difficult time. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dílis.”

It is believed his body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Department of Foreign Affairs was asked if it could confirm the young man’s death and a response is expected.

The BBC reported Mr O’Neill’s uncle David O’Dowd saying his nephew was only 4.5m from a jetty when his kayak capsized.

Mr O’Neill had taken a break from an apprenticeship in Newry, Co Down, to travel to Thailand with a friend last week, the BBC said.

The pair had based themselves outside Bangkok and had been planning to travel around the country for a few months. Information shared on social media from a charity operating a rescue centre at the location said Mr O’Neill had been in a reservoir at the Rajjaprabha Dam with friends when he entered the water.

Mr O’Dowd said the family was working to have Mr O’Neill’s body repatriated.

He said it was expected to take between seven and 10 days.