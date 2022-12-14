Woman (30s) dies following suspected assault in Co Laois

The woman’s body remained at the scene on Wednesday as it was preserved for a technical examination. Photograph: iStock

A woman has died following a suspected assault at a residence in Mountmellick, Co Laois on Wednesday.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found with serious injuries in the property about 4.45pm and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, also in his 30s, has been arrested. As of Wednesday night, he was being detained in Portlaoise Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The woman’s body remained at the scene on Wednesday as it was preserved for a technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified. A postmortem examination will take place on Thursday and the results of it will determine the course of the investigation.

Anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.