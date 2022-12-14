Forecasters say minus 11 possible as weather warning for ‘extremely cold’ conditions ahead

Met Éireann has said temperatures will dip as low as minus 4 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and continue to fall throughout the evening as a status orange weather warning is in place for “extremely cold” conditions.

Although morning temperatures have increased, widespread frost and icy conditions persist, and a status orange low temperature/ice warning has been issued for a number of counties.

Met Éireann said that temperatures would remain below zero and just rise to 1 degree but it would be “extremely cold” on Wednesday night with some parts of the country falling to minus 7 degrees leading to severe frost and ice. The freezing conditions will continue through the week with warnings that any showers could fall as sleet or snow.

But meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said while minus 7 degrees is anticipated “widely” in the forecast overnight tonight, she told Morning Ireland on RTE Radio 1 that it is going to be much colder than that in isolated areas.

“I have a minus 11s showing up in my chart here. It went down to minus 7.5 overnight in Mount Dillon last night. That was a lowest temperature there last night.

“Typically the temperatures last night were about minus four or minus five degrees. The thing is that it is not going to get much warmer than that today. Temperatures this morning aren’t likely to rise above freezing for much of the country for much of the morning.

“So it will be the afternoon before temperatures creep above the zero mark. They are going to fall pretty quickly by four o clock or tea time. They will be down again to minus four so it will be a bitterly cold day out there again today.”

Ms Donnelly said that the lowest ever temperature recorded in Ireland, minus 19.1, dates back over hundred years to January 1881.

More recently we saw really low temperatures during the ‘Beast from the East’ in 2018. Ms Donnelly said that the lowest recent temperatures date back to 2010 when we had a “really cold Christmas day of minus 17.5 in Mayo.”

“But the ‘Beast from the East’ is probably the more familiar one that we can remember which was minus 9.7 on March 1st in 2018.

“We have no precipitation. You might remember the old folklore that it is ‘too cold to snow.’ Well it is never too cold to snow if you have got precipitation. What generally happens in Ireland is that if you have really cold temperatures it is coming with an anti-cyclone -- that is dry clear nights. Without any moisture in the air there is nothing to create snow. "

Ms Donnelly said snow on Christmas day can’t be ruled out. However, she stresses that our climate doesn’t set us up for a white Christmas this year as it is generally too warm because westerly airflow.

Meanwhile, Ms Donnelly who has been working with the charity Alone has urged members of the public to check in on their elderly friends and neighbours during this cold snap.

“It is a very tricky time of the year. We really need to look out for people in cold temperatures. You don’t even have to (reach out) personally. You can reach out to Alone too and they will take up the mantle.

“They are looking for volunteers though. They have 4,000 volunteers but they need 8,000 so if you have the time even for just a phone call they would love to hear from you.”

Irish Rail said services were operating normally, despite reports of snow in some parts of the country on Wednesday morning – including in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

There were no delays reported on Bus Éireann or Dublin Bus services.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of cancellations at Dublin Airport to and from London airports. Earlier this week dozens of flights were cancelled due to weather conditions in the UK.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has said that more than a third of the amount of salt used to grit roads during a normal winter will be spread during this cold snap.

Almost 35,000 tonnes of salt grit will be used nationally in the coming days by local authorities at a cost of €1.7 million. Footpaths in many areas are also dangerously slippery because of compacted snow and ice.

Letterkenny-based provider John Watson sold 1,300 sacks of salt for gritting driveways and footpaths on Tuesday alone as Donegal continued to be affected by icy conditions.

Mr Watson, who owns Watson Hire, took delivery of the truckload of salt on Monday from Belfast but by 3pm on Tuesday, almost the entire consignment was gone.

Mr Watson said the demand for the salt is even greater than it was during the last big freeze to hit Ireland in 2010.

“Back then the demand was big, but people realised how good using salt was for helping to dissolve thick ice and make footpaths and driveways easier to use.

“This time around it is even bigger. We simply can’t keep up with demand for salt.

“We had a full lorry load delivered on Monday night. That’s 24 pallets with 52 bags of salt on each. That’s all gone now and we can’t get another delivery until Thursday. We have a few bags left but they’ll be gone too,” he said.

Mr Watson estimates that in the past month he has sold over 5,000 bags of salt but the past couple of days has seen demand shoot through the roof.

Like the rest of the country, Donegal has been under a thick layer of ice and freezing fog in recent days.

He added: “We’re travelling up to Belfast to the salt mines there to take another delivery of salt in. The demand is there and people need it for their homes and businesses so we can’t let them down.”