Body of man found in Co Kildare following reported assault of woman

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in Co Kildare after gardaí received a report of an alleged assault on a woman in her 30s on Wednesday.

The woman presented herself to Newbridge Garda station early on Wednesday morning and was taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí then attended a residence in Newbridge where the alleged assault took place and found the body of the man.

His remains have since been removed to Naas hospital where a postmortem is due to take place on Thursday. The results of this will affect the course of the investigation

The scene where the body was discovered remains sealed and an investigation is ongoing.