Woman dies, two injured after car hits pedestrians in Co Cork village

A woman has died after she was struck by a car while walking through Ballingeary village in Co Cork.

The woman, who was in her 50s, had been with some friends when they were struck by a car travelling on the R587 at Dromanallig in Ballingeary village at about 1.10am.

The emergency services were alerted but the woman, who is from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene . Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Two other women, both in their 40s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, and his passengers were uninjured in the collision.

It is understood that the group of women were returning home following the removal of a local woman to St Finbarr and St Ronan’s Church in Ballingeary on Monday night in advance of her funeral.

Gardaí closed the road through Ballingeary village and put diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator to examine the scene. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Meanwhile, gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Macroom Garda station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

It is the second road traffic fatality in the Macroom Garda District in the space of five days following the death of a 67-year-old pedestrian in Macroom town on Friday afternoon.

Patricia Daly from Moneygaff East, Enniskeane was crossing Main Street in Macroom on Friday afternoon when she was struck by a truck. The collision happened just over an hour before an 8km section of the €280 million Macroom to Ballyvourney bypass was due to open to traffic. A widow, Ms Daly is survived by her son, Patrick and she will be buried following mass on Wednesday at the Star of the Sea Church in Kilcrohane near Bantry in West Cork.