Temperatures remain ‘very cold’ as frost and ice expected for most of the week

A couple walk in Dungannon Park, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland. Freezing temperatures are set to remain across Northern Ireland this week, according to forecasters. Photograph: PA Wire

Met Éireann has said that temperatures are expected to remain “very cold” this morning with freezing fog patches still in evidence over the northern half of the country.

While the temperatures dipped below minus 5 degrees in many areas on Monday evening, daytime temperatures are expected to be between minus 1 and 4 degrees.

Snow covered houses in Glencree in the Wicklow Mountains on Monday Photograph: PA/Damien Storan

The coldest temperature on the island on Monday was recorded at minus 9 degrees in Katesbridge, Co Down. In the Republic, the coldest temperature was recorded in Athenry, Co Galway which dropped to minus 7.2 degrees.

Met Éireann said that frost and ice will persist through much of the day and there will be patches of rain in the southwest, falling as sleet or snow in places away from the coast, causing hazardous driving conditions. A status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place - and status yellow freezing fog warning has been issued for a number of counties.

A total of 73 flights in and out of Dublin Airport were cancelled yesterday, mainly due to problems at London airports. Dublin Airport said it was fully operational and there are no reports of delays this morning.

Irish Rail said all scheduled services are planning to operate as normal today and other transport providers were not reporting any delays.

Good morning. We will be online throughout the day with updates on services until 21:00hrs this evening. A full schedule is planned to operate 🚂. Fáilte romhat ar maidin. -CL



Please remember that the wearing of face coverings is advised on public transport. pic.twitter.com/QK5I30YAmT — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 13, 2022

Meanwhile, parts of the UK continue to be beset by snow and ice on Tuesday after the Met Office provisionally recorded the coldest night and day of the year on Monday.

Braemer, in Aberdeenshire, was the coldest place in the UK, recording a low of minus 15.7 and a high of minus 9.3, the lowest minimum temperature since February 2021 and the lowest maximum in 12 years.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there will be heavy snow in some places again on Tuesday.

“Coming into force at midnight tonight all the way through to lunchtime on Thursday, (there is a) large snow and ice warning covering the North East of England, the whole sort of northern portion of Scotland, as well as the Highlands and islands,” he said.

He said there could be “as much as 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulating over high ground”.

A woman walks through an avenue of trees covered in snow in Greenwich Park, south-east London. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Photograph: PA Wire

Mr Claydon said northern Scotland could record even colder temperatures on Tuesday after breaking the record for the coldest night of the year on Monday.

“We saw minus 15 last night. We could see similar or potentially even colder tonight under clear skies with that snowfall lying in some places.

“So a very cold night there but also broadly very cold across the whole of the UK, with widespread freezing conditions.”

Meanwhile, three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday afternoon.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold. Please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water. Under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be.” - Additional reporting PA