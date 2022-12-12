Weather warnings: Orange alert in place as Monday set to be coldest day of the year

A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle and grounds in Co Clare. A status yellow cold weather warning is in place for the remainder of the week. Photograph: PA

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for freezing fog and severe frost as Monday is likely to be the coldest day of the year.

In an update to previous warnings, Met Éireann said further icy stretches set in on Sunday night, accompanied by patches of freezing fog. Temperatures are likely to fall below -5 degrees in many areas and freezing fog, which will be dense in places, will persist through the afternoon and into tonight, leading to very hazardous driving conditions.

At midday in Ballyhaise, Co Cavan the temperature was still only – 4 degrees and other places are likely to remain below freezing all day.

[ In pictures: The cold snap ]

The National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) met again on Monday morning and were advised by Met Éireann that temperatures will remain very low for the rest of the week, bringing a range of wintry hazards including severe frost, ice, wintry showers and freezing fog.

The status orange freezing fog warning is in place from noon on Monday until midnight in Connacht, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary. The fog will be dense in places, leading to very hazardous driving conditions.

A status yellow low temperature/ice warning will remain in place for the entire country all week. Current indications suggest a return to milder conditions at the weekend.

The meeting of the NECG was convened by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in its role as lead Government department for the response to severe weather events.

Daytime temperatures in parts of the north midlands will not rise above freezing today. Temperatures are expected to be between minus 2 degrees and 4 degrees throughout the day.

Dublin Airport said this morning it was fully operational but a number of flights due to arrive from London have been cancelled due to snow, ice and fog in the UK which is impacting flights there. It also said a number of other flights may be delayed and advised passengers to check with their airline for information on their flight

As of 11am, 21 flights had been cancelled in and out of Dublin Airport involving 12 departures and nine arrivals. Almost all the flights are related to the southeast of England including Stansted Airport which has suspended all flights today. There are no reports of disruption at Cork or Shannon Airport.

Irish Rail is reporting delays on the Dundalk and Drogheda commuter services to Dublin on Monday morning due to weather conditions.

Dublin Airport is fully operational this morning. A small number of flights have been cancelled for today, while some may be subject to delays, mainly due to weather disruption at UK airports. Passengers should check with their airline for the latest info regarding their flight. pic.twitter.com/63nEB70v4y — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 12, 2022

In Dublin, Luas Red and Green Line services were operating with delays and commuters were advised to allow extra time when travelling. Most major road routes are operating as normal.

The NECG confirmed that most public transport services will work normally but journey times may be longer on some routes. Local authorities are continuing to grit the roads though little in the way of snow is expected this week.

Local authorities say beds are available in Dublin and other urban centres for any homeless people who need one.

Met Éireann said that conditions here will remain cold and frost, ice and fog will linger in places through the day. There is a possibility of snow in the northwest with some drifting into the eastern and southern counties during the afternoon and evening. It will be freezing in many places overnight with lows of minus 6 in parts of Ulster and the cold weather is expected to last for the rest of the week.

The Minister for the Environment Darragh O’Brien, who has responsibility for emergency co-ordination, said there is sufficient salt for all major routes across the country.

All local authorities have their emergency plans up and running, he stated.

“We are well in control of the situation and we are happy at the response so far,” he said.

Very cold today🥶 with freezing fog🌫️ in many areas.



Ice and frost❄️ will linger in places.



Largely dry but a few wintry showers🌨️ developing.



Highs🌡️ of -2 to +4°C with light winds.



Forecast & outlook⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCluaY



Current warnings⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKDvt6 pic.twitter.com/4n6EbygYFC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2022

Mr O’Brien told Morning Ireland that he did not anticipate large-scale school closures across the country.

“We are going to see very low temperatures with some wintry showers, but not huge levels of accumulation,” he added.

“We don’t expect there will be wholesale school closures. In specific instances where there might be a local school, the principal or the board of management can make that call.”

Mr O’Brien said he had been assured by electricity and gas providers that there will be no disruption to supplies this week.

Mr O’Brien said that he anticipates that secondary roads and footpaths will be gritted this week.

“The main focus firstly obviously will be on primary routes and we discussed the secondary routes and indeed paths in villages and around schools and shops and that. We have a sufficient supply of salt and grit and that is happening.

Meanwhile, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said that alternative accommodation has been found at four different locations for eighty asylum seekers, who were being housed in tents at a Direction Provision Centre in Co Clare.

[ Asylum seekers to be moved from tents ]

He said that many of the asylum seekers are now being housed at a Direct Provision Centre in Knockalisheen in Co Clare with a “small number of people” being moved in to permanent accommodation. Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, Minister O’Gorman said no asylum seekers were in tents at present nationwide and every effort was being made to ensure this solution would not be used again. He stressed that about 600 of the 63,000 being accommodated across Ireland were put in tents.

“We use tents because of the tightness of accommodation at that time and we’ve been working over the last number of weeks to move away from the use of tented accommodation and ensure that everybody can be accommodated indoors,” he said.

“All our use of tented accommodation has ceased. We had two other centres that we were using for international protection in Athlone and Kerry. We were able to close those in the last couple of weeks.”

Separately, volunteers at a national confidential listening service for older people say that many callers are “deeply worried” about keeping their properties warm this winter particularly during the current cold snap.

Áine Brady, CEO of Third Age, the not for profit organisation running the SeniorLine said that their traditional caller can be lonely and isolated. However, anxiety is now a huge issue as people attempt to manage their funds during the winter.

“Feelings of fear and anxiety have worsened recently, with many callers deeply worried about keeping warm this winter, heating their homes, managing their energy. A number qualify for the winter fuel allowance, but even so they have to ration the heat. Older people can feel the cold more, are afraid to exercise on icy roads, so many are more housebound and their mental health can suffer”, she said.

Senior Line is open every day of the year from 10am to 10pm on the Freefone number 1800 80 45 91. – Additional reporting PA