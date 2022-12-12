Investigation resumes at scene of fatal helicopter crash in Co Kildare

The scene of the helicopter crash in Brannockstown, Co Kildare this morning. The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) is due to continue its investigation into a helicopter crash in Co Kildare yesterday evening. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins Photos

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has returned to the scene of a helicopter crash in Co Kildare on Monday morning.

On Sunday, it emerged that at least one person was killed in a helicopter crash in Co Kildare.

The privately owned aircraft came down in a field in Kennycourt, about 6km southeast of Kilcullen, just before 3pm.

The scene was secured by gardaí ahead of an investigation by the AAIU. There was a large amount of debris scattered around the field. The isolated location of the crash has made it difficult to carry out a preliminary assessment and further work has been suspended until daylight.

On Sunday night, the AAIU said it had completed its initial survey of the accident site.

Its activities resumed on Monday and will continue throughout the day, which will include an ongoing site survey, witness interviews, and recovery of the wreckage to the AAIU wreckage examination facility.