Motorists warned of hazardous road conditions as ice warning issued

A yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place across the country on Thursday with temperatures set to drop to minus five degrees overnight.

Met Éireann has warned of “hazardous conditions” with the potential for black ice and freezing fog.

The ice warning is in place until midnight while the low temperature warning runs until 10am on Friday. The forecaster has said the cold weather is likely to continue into next week.

Meteorologist Siobhán Ryan warned motorists about black ice on the roads on Thursday morning.

Black ice is invisible to the naked eye and results in treacherous road conditions, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Met Éireann spokesperson said it was going to be bitterly cold for the foreseeable future, well into next week. She said there was a threat of sleet and snow in the east with temperatures well below average throughout the country.

Scattered showers will continue to drop on Thursday morning, turning wintry in parts with a light dusting of snow on some lower levels.

Sunny spells will follow, as wintry showers become confined to northern coastal counties. After dark, showers of sleet and snow will move into parts of the east, with highest temperatures of just one to five degrees, in light northerly or variable breezes.

Met Éireann said there will be “treacherous conditions” into Thursday night with a severe frost setting in quickly after dark which would create icy stretches.

There will be wintry showers of sleet and snow, mainly across east Leinster with lying snow possible in Leinster. It will be bitterly cold overnight with lowest temperatures of minus five to minus two degrees in a light northerly breeze. Some freezing fog will develop also.

Much of the country will be dry on Friday with low winter sunshine. It will be very cold with icy stretches, some lying snow, as well as freezing fog in parts. Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, possibly thundery near the coast. Highest temperatures are due to range between zero to four degrees.

A widespread sharp to severe frost will set in on Friday night. While many areas will be dry, some showers of hail and snow will affect Atlantic coastal counties, but falling as rain near the coast.

Saturday is due to be generally dry with low winter sunshine but isolated wintry showers will occur too. Highest temperatures will be between minus one to four degrees, in light northwesterly breezes.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing for most of Sunday with frost, ice and freezing fog persisting throughout the day. It will be mainly dry apart from isolated showers in some coastal margins.

Highest temperatures will be between minus two to two degrees in light, variable breezes. There will be widespread frost and ice overnight with lows ranging from minus six to minus two degrees.