Woman killed in road traffic collision in Co Kerry

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co Kerry on Wednesday.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the Rock Road in Killarney at approximately 5.40pm on Wednesday. The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rock Road was closed on Wednesday night as Garda forensic collision investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene, and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Rock Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.