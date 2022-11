Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Dublin. File photograph: PA

Gardai and emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 1am on Sunday.

The man, in his 30s, was taken from the scene at Poppintree Park Lane West in Ballymun to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is being examined by Garda investigators. The road is closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses. Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.