Status yellow rain warning issued for entire country on Monday

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for the entire country on Monday, with heavy, thundery rain leading to the risk of localised flooding. There will be sunny spells and scattered blustery showers this afternoon, some turning heavy.

Wet and breezy weather will push up from the southwest overnight with freshening south-easterly winds, the national forecaster said. The rain will turn heavy or thundery in places early on Monday morning, with strong and gusty south-easterly winds also expected.

Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with further flooding expected. While a gradual clearance will develop in the southwest and West in the afternoon, heavy showers will follow the rain. The winds will slowly ease though the day before veering westerly and again increasing fresh to strong and gusty over Munster.

On Tuesday there will be further scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly across the north and northeast early on, and later across the southwest. But there will be longer, drier spells too with some sunshine getting through too.

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow gale warning for Monday, with cyclonic winds expected to reach gale force 8 or higher on Irish coastal waters from Carnsore Point to Loop Head to Fair Head.

The national outlook for the coming week is for unsettled with rain or showers most days and temperatures close to normal.