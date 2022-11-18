Vicky Phelan funeral takes place in private in line with her wishes

Cervical Check Campaigner Vicky Phelan has been laid to rest in a private funeral.

On a death notice online, her family asked that donations be made to Milford Care Hospice in Castletroy in Limerick in lieu of flowers.

The notice confirmed that a private funeral has taken place, in accordance with Ms Phelan’s wishes.

It said that Ms Phelan of Annacotty in Limerick and formerly of Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny died peacefully in the presence of her loving family, after a long illness “borne with great dignity.”

Messages of sympathy can be left for the family at rip.ie, the notice read. Alternatively, members of the public can send cards or messages to Cross’s Funeral Home, 2 Lower Griffin Street in Limerick.

Ms Phelan is survived by her husband Jim, their children Amelia and Daragh, her parents John and Gaby Kelly and her siblings Robbie, Lee, Jonnie and Lyndsey.

Her family paid tribute to her following her passing earlier this week. They said that her death will leave a void in their lives that “at this point seems impossible to fill.”

“She was the heart and soul of our family unit. We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.

The outpouring of grief and good wishes from far and wide are truly appreciated.”