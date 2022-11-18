Man (30s) killed, teenage girl seriously injured, in Co Kilkenny road crash

A man (30s) was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in County Kilkenny. A teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the incident.

Gardaí on Friday evening remained at the scene of the fatal collision, which occurred at around 3.55pm on the N77 between Kilkenny city and Ballyraggett.

The deceased man was a driver of one of the vehicles. He was removed from the scene and later pronounced dead at St Luke’s General Hospital. A teenage girl who was in the same vehicle was taken by air ambulance to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The three occupants of the second vehicle - a man and a woman in their 40s, and another man in his 60s - were taken to St Luke’s for treatment. It is believed their injuries are non-life-threatening.

READ MORE

Theft investigation

Gardaí said that, as part of this fatal road traffic investigation, they are examining the circumstances of the theft of a vehicle at Green Street, Kilkenny, at around 3.30pm on Friday.

A female teenager was an occupant of the vehicle when it was stolen, and this vehicle was subsequently involved in the fatal road traffic collision.

The N77 between Hennebry’s Cross and Dinan Bridge was closed on Friday evening, and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. The road will remain closed overnight and local diversions via the Castlecomer Road are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to either of these incidents to come forward to assist them with their ongoing investigations.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N77 between Kilkenny town and Ballyragget between 3.15pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Green Street area of Kilkenny between 3pm and 3.30pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.