Pedestrian (67) and motorcyclist (29) die following separate road traffic collisions in Tipperary and Louth

Gardaí are investigating two separate fatal road traffic collisions in Co Tipperary and Co Louth which resulted in the deaths of a pedestrian and motorcyclist.

A male pedestrian (67) was fatally injured following a collision with a car near Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, at about 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

The male driver of the car (42) was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident occurred on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir. The road remains closed overnight and Garda forensic investigators will conduct an examination of the scene at first light. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or road users who may have dashcam footage and were travelling on the N24 at Townspark, between 7pm-8pm to contact them at Clonmel Garda station (052 617 7640) or any Garda station.

Separately, a male motorcyclist (29) was fatally injured following a collision with a tractor near Omeath, Co Louth, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 3.45pm on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath.

The motorcyclist’s body has been removed from the scene and taken to Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. A postmortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to the collision, or road users who may have dashcam footage and were travelling on the section of road between 3.30pm and 4pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station (042 938 8400) or any Garda station.