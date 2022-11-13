Man arrested following €1.12 million cocaine seizure in Co Louth

The drugs were in a car in the Tullyallen area of Drogheda. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man has been arrested following the discovery of €1.12 million worth of cocaine by gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth..

The drugs were in a car in the Tullyallen area of Drogheda shortly after 1pm on Saturday. A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.

He is being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Drogheda Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda Garda station made the discovery as part of Operation Tara.