Woman in her 40s killed in road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny

The N10 at the scene of the collision is currently closed and local traffic diversions are in place

A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Co Kilkenny on Thursday.

The incident involving a pedestrian and a car occurred at about 5.20pm on the N10 at Spring Hill. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

The woman, who was in her mid-forties, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators on Friday morning. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí at Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They area also appealing to road users with camera footage from the scene of the collision to make it this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.