Irish man (61) dies in New Zealand after alleged assault

Anthony Michael Kelly, originally from Monasterevin, Co Kildare died after being allegedly assaulted in Christchurch in New Zealand.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday for a 61-year-old Irish man who died after being allegedly assaulted in Christchurch in New Zealand three weeks ago.

Anthony Michael Kelly was originally from Monasterevin, Co Kildare but moved to New Zealand several decades ago firstly to Wellington on the North Island then subsequently to Christchurch on the South Island.

The father of twins Laura and Ryan worked as a self-employed horticulturist and landscaper. He was allegedly chased from a bus depot and attacked in the city’s Cashel St at about 6.20pm on October 18th. He died 10 days later in hospital.

He suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Christchurch Hospital and placed on life support.

READ MORE

Parts of Cashel St were cordoned off by investigating officers for several hours to allow for forensic examinations to be carried out.

A commemorative service to celebrate Mr Kelly’s life was held on Wednesday at the Christchurch Irish Society at 3.15pm local time.

At the conclusion of the service a plaque was unveiled in the Society’s Memorial Garden and his children planted three trees in his memory.

A spokesperson for the family told The Irish Times: “The family are devastated by their loss and the passing of Anthony has hit them very hard. They need to deal with their grief and death of their father privately and they now have more to face with a court case.”

In tribute to Mr Kelly, Christchurch Irish Society added: “A life ended too soon, his Irish charm and love of people will be sadly missed. He has friends spreading from Ireland to the many other shores he visited over his life packed with adventure.

“Loved father of twins Laura and Ryan. Fondly remembered brother and brother-in-law of John and Mary (Ireland), Phil and Sarah (Jersey) and his nieces and nephews.

“Tony believed, live every day like it is your last.”

He was a member of the Christchurch Folk Club and the Christchurch Irish Society.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and appeared at Christchurch District Court last week charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Christchurch based police said in a statement that further charges against the teenager are being considered.

The police statement added:”There will be no further comment from the family or police.”

It is understood the weekend before Mr Kelly was allegedly assaulted, he spent several hours landscaping a memorial garden at the Irish Society’s clubrooms and was always willing to help out wherever he could, the friend said.