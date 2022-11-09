Spiritan abuse survivors call for independent inquiry as allegations grow

The allegations, which were broadcast on RTE Radio’s Liveline programme, come in the aftermath of a radio documentary on Monday in which two Dublin brothers spoke of how they were separately sexually abused by priests at Spiritan-run Blackrock College in the 1970s. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Survivors of child sexual abuse by members of the Spiritan congregation have called for an independent inquiry as the number of allegations against the order continues to grow.

On Wednesday, a number of adults who were abused while attending schools run by the Spiritans along with family members detailed new allegations involving individual members of the order or staff employed by it.

The allegations, which were broadcast on RTE Radio’s Liveline programme, come in the aftermath of a radio documentary on Monday in which two Dublin brothers spoke of how they were separately sexually abused by priests at Spiritan-run Blackrock College in the 1970s.

Aidan Moore described he was abused by a lay member of staff at Blackrock, Edward Baylor, in the latter’s house in Stillorgan in 1978.

READ MORE

Baylor was a former Christian Brother who was a lay member of staff at the school, he said.

He described Baylor as a “viciously violent” man who had “pummelled” a classmate in the school.

Mr Moore, speaking from Kenya, described how Baylor drove him to a number of schools rugby games and, afterwards, took him back to his house. “I was standing in the livingroom and it was getting dark.

“He came up behind me. He pressed himself against me. He put his hands around the front of my trousers and touched my privates.”

Mr Moore said “more happened” but he went blank with the trauma and did not recall it at the time. It only resurfaced when he was in his mid-twenties and suffering issues with depression and anger. His then girlfriend suggested the issues may have had something to do with his childhood.

Although initially he could not think of any link, the memory then came to him “all of a sudden”.

“It was as if the abuse was actually happening again. I couldn’t stop it. It was devastating to go through that after all those years.”

Another woman wrote to the programme describing herself as “sick to the pit of my stomach today” remembering her brother who suffered abuse at Rockwell College in the 1960s.

“My brother struggled after the abuse and eventually took his own life,” she wrote. “My parents never knew what had been happening. It wasn’t until you told another family member before he died, that we discovered the abuse. My poor late brother was never heard or consoled before his death.

“Every time I drive past the gates of Rockwell, I want to drive at speed into them. I feel we as a family should have pursued those priests. But in those times priests were not answerable and were protected with silence and non-admission.

“My brother was the softest kindest dear person and of course the ideal for evil predators who are protected by their elders. I’m sick, sick, sick to hear that he was not alone and that so many other young lives have been destroyed by evil men. I’m reliving my brother’s pain today. It’s devastating. May all those young men find healing.”

Edward said he went to the headmaster of Blackrock College after he was abused by Fr Senan Corry. He ended up in a meeting with the headmaster, the priest and his parents where Fr Corry denied any abuse.

“In those days, the priest’s word was sacrosanct,” Edward told the programme. “I was 12. I never got over it. I left that office a different child.”

He said he went from being a high achiever and the captain of the football teams to being a destructive angry child and, later in life, a heroin addict.

A woman wrote to the programme describing how she was abused by Fr Aloysius Flood when she was 16.

She said she first met him in 1981/82 when he was a frequent visitor to her family home. Her father asked her to deliver a Christmas present to Fr Flood.

“Aloysius took me to his room where we chatted for a while. After a bit, Flood asked me to lie on his bed and he then proceeded to take off my T-shirt and suck and fondle my breasts. He told me about his wet dreams. I felt really dirty and contaminated. I was 16.”

After that, Fr Flood somehow became a good friend of her parents, she said, and was even invited on holidays with the family. “He’d continue to ask my parents if he could take me for a drive, where he constant told me he loved me and constantly groped me and told me to tell nobody.”