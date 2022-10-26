Ukrainian refugees should be housed in disused military facilities, TD Berry says

Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry, a former army ranger, has called for disused military facilities to be used for modular housing for Ukrainian refugees, but only if there is community consultation.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Berry said that planning to deal with the current accommodation crunch should have commenced months ago and that the Department of Integration had not been established to deal with a crisis of this magnitude.

With the Citywest transit hub closed to new arrivals, some refugees who have arrived in Ireland in recent days have been supported by homeless charities or remained in Dublin Airport.

Dr Berry said there were numerous former military facilities that were wired and plumbed that could be opened up to provide temporary accommodation. But there had to be community consultation, he warned, with a lack of consultation and support packages for areas needing to be urgently addressed.

Poor site selection for modular homes had also been a problem in Newbridge and Rathangan, added Dr Berry. Kildare County Council previously said it has not been consulted before being chosen for 30 modular housing units. Locals protesting the decision warned that the site is prone to sewage and flooding issues, saying the development would be “landing these people in a quagmire”.

There had been no community communication on the projects either, Dr Berry said. Local communities should be asked for suggestions and support, rather than solutions “being rammed down people’s throats”.

Dr Berry also said that the National Emergency Coordination Centre should have been called in to assist at an earlier stage.

If the Government wanted support then they should get “buy in” from the community. He said that in every town in France there was a mayor who knew what was happening. “We don’t have that here, we have very weak local Government, there is very little community Government,” he said.

Dr Berry acknowledged that many of the old military facilities were “utterly unsuitable” to provide accommodation for women and children immediately. However, there was space in the form of enclosed yards where modular housing could be placed.

When asked about incoming refugees who had to sleep at Dublin Airport last weekend, Dr Berry said that it was not unusual for fleeing refugees to have to do that for a few nights, and he had seen it happening on the Polish border. This was a crisis situation and to do that for a few nights until the situation was regulated was understandable.