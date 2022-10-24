Limerick Greenway sees huge increase in visitor numbers to boost tourism in West Limerick

The Limerick Greenway has already attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors, with further expansions and amenities planned. Photograph: Don Moloney

The €10 million investment in the Limerick Greenway is paying dividends as the numbers using the 40km cycling and walking route continue to climb. Over 800,000 used the amenity in its first year of operation, according to the Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Francis Foley.

The mayor revealed that visits to the Greenway, which runs along the route of the old Limerick to Kerry railway line via the market towns of Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale, have risen by 52 per cent in the year up to October.

He said that the path, which opened in July 2021, marked the milestone of over 500,000 visits in May 2022 and the most recent figures show that some 834,837 visits were made to the amenity up until October.

“We are hugely proud of this recreational amenity in West Limerick. Limerick Greenway is a great draw for local, national, and overseas visitors and I am delighted to see this increase in visits by walkers, runners, cyclists, and those of all abilities,” he said.

“Limerick Greenway is now celebrating an acceleration of visitor numbers during the summer months and expects to attract a steady flow of visitors to the amenity for the autumn and winter months, with a special focus on the upcoming mid-term break.”

The original route of the line ran for 85km from Limerick to Tralee, with the first section of track opening in 1867 and the final section opening in 1880. It was operated by the Great Southern and Western Railways before being taken over by CIE, which closed the line in 1977.

Gordon Daly, director of services at Limerick City and County Council, said that the Limerick Greenway continues to strengthen its important position in the region’s local economy and was a great boost for tourism in West Limerick following the investment by the council.

“Visitors over the autumn and winter months and during the upcoming mid-term break are sure to enjoy the beautiful landscape and hospitality along Limerick Greenway,” he said.

He added said that the Railway Goods Shed at Rathkeale is to be restored to supply services to Greenway users and will form part of a Greenway Hub that will also include upgraded car parking facilities, with works commencing in the coming months.

He said that the council will also commence work on a new Greenway car park at Station Road, Newcastle West, in early 2023 while architect led design teams to advance the design of Greenway Hubs at the Ardagh Station house site and Abbeyfeale Railway Goods Shed and car park.

Mr Daly said that the council has ready completed works on cattle under- and overpasses on the section of the Greenway from Abbeyfeale to the Limerick/Kerry border and that construction work on additional cattle under and overpasses will also begin in the near future.

And he said that the Abbeyfeale to Listowel 10.5km extension, joining the Limerick Greenway to the North Kerry Greenway, which will enable visitors to travel all the way into Listowel, is expected to officially open in the coming weeks.