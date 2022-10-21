Iranian ambassador tells Coveney there is no evidence his country supplied drones to Russia

"Iran’s supply of weaponry to Russia is directly contributing to [Russian] violations,” Mr Coveney said in a statement following the meeting. Photograph: PA Wire

Iran’s ambassador to Ireland insisted there was no evidence his country supplied drones to the Russian military in Ukraine during a lengthy meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney summoned Dr Masoud Eslami to a meeting on Thursday to express concerns regarding a number of issues including the war in Ukraine and the treatment of Iranian citizens at home.

“Iran’s supply of weaponry to Russia is directly contributing to [Russian] violations,” Mr Coveney said in a statement following the meeting. Iran has come under international pressure following Russia’s use of drones in Ukraine which it is suspected of having supplied.

The EU has adopted additional targeted sanctions against Iranian individuals and an entity involved in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles. Further similar measures are expected.

Responding to those accusations on Friday, and to the meeting with Mr Coveney, a statement from the Iranian embassy repeated the country’s denial it had supplied weaponry.

“Iran categorically rejects unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that Iran has transferred unmanned aerial vehicles for use in the conflict in Ukraine,” it said, adding that “no evidence has been presented to substantiate these allegations”.

Dr Eslami said Iran had, from the outset of the conflict, demanded a peaceful, political solution and it supported the principles of the UN Charter regarding territorial integrity and sovereignty.

A number of other issues of concern were discussed in what Iranian officials said was a 90-minute meeting.

Mr Coveney said he had raised the circumstances of Mahsa Amini. The death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, who had been arrested and detained by Iran’s morality police for failing to wear a headscarf correctly, sparked demonstrations across the country.

He referenced a “disproportionate response of the Iranian security authorities to the women and men of Iran who have come out to protest”.

The Iranian embassy statement said the death of Ms Amini had been tragic, prompting “nationwide trauma”.

Despite Iran’s “high regard” for women and their place in society, it said that as with other countries, Iran was in need of improvements in social, economic and political conditions but that these had been frustrated by “cruel” US sanctions.

“The young generation legitimately demands a better life, filled with promising prospects for the future – these demands ought to be addressed sincerely.”

However, it said the situation regarding the protests had been exacerbated by politically motivated factors and armed terrorists.

“The Iranian police had to confront the rioters to preserve the law and order and protect the destruction of the infrastructure. The use of force by the police has been proportionate and cases of illegal excessive force are subjected to investigation.”

Any debate on human rights concerns, the ambassador told Mr Coveney, must be “respectful, reciprocal and honest”.

The embassy’s statement also referenced the current visit by an Irish delegation to Iran ahead of reopening an embassy in Tehran. It said the ambassador had recognised Ireland’s contributions to facilitating the progress of the Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), at the UN.