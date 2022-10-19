Road conditions ‘likely to be hazardous or dangerous’ following heavy rain

Commuters are likely to face hazardous or dangerous road conditions on Wednesday morning, Met Éireann has warned following heavy overnight rain.

A number of weather warnings are in place since Tuesday night. In Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, a status orange warning is in force until midnight, due to heavy rain and thundery downpours.

In counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Tipperary a status yellow warning is in place until midnight. A status yellow warning has also been in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath since 4am.

Emer Flood, a forecaster with Met Éireann, said the rain is “quite widespread”, with “heavy downpours in places”.

“Isolated thunderstorms are developing also. Localised flooding is likely, and that may cause some disruption this morning,” she said.

“Conditions on the roads will likely be hazardous, perhaps dangerous. Breezy or blustery as well today, increasing fresh to strong later today, highest between 11 to 15 degrees.”

A spokesman for Cork City Council said there have been “no flooding or drainage issues in Cork overnight”.

The rain will ease for most areas during the day on Wednesday, as a dry spell develops, Ms Flood said.

“However, the rain may continue to fall in Eastern coasts well into the afternoon. Later this evening, another band of heavy rain, with further possible thunderstorms, will spread up from the south. It will track northwards over the country tonight. There is a continued risk of localised flooding tonight.”

Fresh to strong southeast winds will gradually ease overnight, lowest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees.

Thursday will be a drier day, Ms Flood said, with the morning due to be largely dry across the country, with bright spells.

“There’s a chance of isolated showers during the morning time, however during the afternoon and evening, the rain will once again develop in the southwest and south,” she said.

“The weather will be staying unsettled on Friday and throughout the weekend with rain most days, quite breezy at times as well.”

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised road users to exercise caution due to the risk of flooding.

“Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warnings for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey,” the RSA said.

“Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.”

It also advised extra care when driving behind goods vehicles and staying well back; do not attempt to drive through flooded roads.