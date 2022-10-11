Lack of ‘legitimacy and competence’ in economic matters feulled EU democratic crisis - President Michael D Higgins

A lack of “legitimacy and competence” in economic matters across the EU has fuelled a democratic crisis and led to a major loss of trust, President Michael D Higgins is set to tell the Council of Europe today.

The President will also this morning call for the European Convention on Human Rights to be bolstered and strengthened in order to cope with a number of crises including the war in Ukraine and hunger in the Horn of Africa.

President Higgins will make the comments when he addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

The Council of Europe is the continent’s leading human rights organisation. It includes 46 member states, 27 of which are members of the European Union. Russia was expelled earlier this year.

READ MORE

While President Higgins will say that it was an understandable decision, he will also say it should not mean “a permanent exclusion from the Council of Europe, of hope that the Russian population of 144 million people, along with all the other peoples, will not return again to enjoy the necessary protection of the European system of human rights protection.”

President Higgins will also sharply criticise the economic mistakes made before and during the last recession, pointing towards their effects on social cohesion.

“A narrow, blinkered paradigm of economics was allowed to dominate policy, with disastrous effects on social cohesion, one that challenged any human rights perspective. This paradigm contradicted everything in the spirit of the Council of Europe, and in particular its values as expressed through the European Social Charter protecting as they do socio-economic rights, rights relating to employment, housing, health, education, social protection and welfare,” he will say.

“We must ask why the Charter was not invoked when social welfare was being cut and public services slashed across Europe in the name of austerity more than a decade ago, the remnants of which remain with us today, manifesting in so many countries of the Union as under-funded public services and yawning inequality.”

“The crisis of legitimacy and competence on economic and fiscal matters, a crisis which has fuelled the democratic crisis we continue to see unfolding, not just in Europe, but around the world, has precipitated the great loss of trust now manifesting itself.”

President Higgins is also due to point towards the rising influence of social media as a key driver of declining trust.

“We need to seriously reflect on the consequences of unregulated control of the spaces for public comment by a very small number of owners, owners who by not accepting responsibility or regulation are facilitating a culture of unaccountable comment far outside the normal boundaries or restraint of political and social commentary.”

President Higgins is also due to meet Síofra O’Leary, who will become the first Irish and first female president of the European Court of Human Rights when she takes up her post at the start of November.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, President Higgins will say that the “egregious breaches of the European Convention on Human Rights being witnessed in Ukraine at present, and the significant political, financial and practical challenges this situation has brought to the Council of Europe, creates an opportunity to progress issues which may have been held in abeyance or stasis for too long, an opportunity for the Council of Europe to assert a renewed commitment to its values.”

“The first challenge we face, as Assembly Members are acutely aware, is how to end the appalling return to our continent of war, of an arms race as the outcome, creating and deepening grave geopolitical fractures that carry disastrous human consequences.”