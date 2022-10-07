Ireland

Pedestrian in her 50s killed in road collision in Co Laois

Woman and another male pedestrian were hit by a passing car, woman was pronounced dead at the scene

The incident took place just outside Stradbally, Co Laois in the Dunamase area. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fri Oct 7 2022 - 20:59

A woman in her 50s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Laois.

She was killed when she and another pedestrian were hit by a car in the Dunamase area outside Stradbally. The incident occurred at approximately 1.10pm on Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where a post-mortem is expected to be conducted.

The other pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the car involved in the collision were uninjured.

The road was closed on Friday evening, and forensic collision investigators were conducting an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on any of the approach roads to the Rock of Dunamase between 1pm and 1.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

