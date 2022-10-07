Explosion destroys petrol station in Co Donegal

An explosion has destroyed a service station in Co Donegal.
The explosion happened at the Applegreen Service Station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough.
The incident just after 3pm has resulted in a major collapse at the premises.
Roads into the village have been cordoned off.
A number of emergency vehicles including fire brigades and ambulances are at the scene.
It is not known if anybody has been injured in the incident.
A number of cars have been damaged as a result of falling debris.
The main part of the building which also contains apartments have been severely damaged.
More to follow