Crowds gather in Hillsborough ahead of King Charles’s visit to Northern Ireland

Members of the public gather outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Photograph: Michael Cooper/PA

Hundreds of people are gathering in the village of Hillsborough in Co Down ahead of the arrival of Britain’s King Charles III and the queen consort Camilla on Tuesday afternoon.

Large numbers are already lining near Hillsborough Castle with the crowd standing five-deep behind metal barriers. The area at the front of the gates to Hillsborough Castle, the official royal residence in Northern Ireland, has been carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.

At Hillsborough Castle the king will view an exhibition about the late Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland.

The king will then meet Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and as well as representatives of political parties in the region. Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill, the party’s first minister-designate, will attend the Hillsborough reception because it is to honour the Queen. The party said it would not, however, participate in events marking Charles’s accession to the throne.

At 1.20pm, a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey will also be delivered to the royal couple.

Floral tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by King Charles III. Photograph: Michael Cooper/PA

After a short reception at Hillsborough, the king will travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection on the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will represent the State at the service.

The event is expected to draw large numbers into the city centre, as the royal couple carry out a series of engagements in the North to mark the new reign. A significant security operation is under way.

Mr Higgins’s wife Sabina and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will also attend.

It is expected they will undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square beside St Anne’s Cathedral in the afternoon before they depart.

The trip by King Charles III on Tuesday follows a visit to Scotland on Monday, with a trip to Wales planned for later in the week. - Additional reporting PA/Guardian