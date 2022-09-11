IT Sunday: As the energy crisis worsens, political blood runs cold

Welcome to IT Sunday, your weekly briefing of the best Irish Times journalism only for subscribers.

This week, the news came through from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II had died, aged 96. The death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Thursday prompted an outpouring of tributes, reaction and analysis in the days that followed.

Fintan O’Toole, writing in the wake of the news, highlighted one of the queen’s most notable qualities: the ability to endure. It was evident, O’Toole suggests, even in the smile – unchanging and symbolic, like a crown or sceptre – that she so often wore in her official capacity. O’Toole wrote: “If it says anything at all it is simply: I will outlast you all. Indeed, she outlasted not just government after government, not just the loss of the empire she was born into, not just the disappearance of a culture of deference, but the vanishing of the one thing that seemed indispensable to monarchy: enchantment.” Read the full piece here.

Kathy Sheridan, reflecting on the queen’s visit to Ireland in 2011, echoed O’Toole in recognising her status as “symbol of British continuity for seven decades”, and anti-celebrity with global star power. Recalling the occasion more than a decade ago, Sheridan writes: “Reporting from the Garden of Remembrance on her deeply symbolic bow to our fallen rebels, I wondered whether any heir of hers could have carried the same emotional charge. It could only have been her.” You can find all the latest news and reaction on the death of the queen, and what comes next, here.

Jennifer O’Connell is this weekend writing about teacher Enoch Burke, whose jailing for contempt of court this week garnered him support from unlikely allies on one side of the “offensively-named ‘trans debate’”. Burke’s co-opting of victimhood, writes O’Connell, is typical of those who see themselves as the oppressed, even while they are punching down. “This week, despite his best efforts to the contrary, Enoch Burke may actually have done us all a favour by lifting the curtain on the manufactured outrage that is often at the heart of this so-called debate,” writes O’Connell.

David McWilliams, in his latest column, is recalling the 1970s, and wondering whether Ireland is set to return to a world of shared baths and immersion neurosis as similar economic patterns unfold. “As we face into a winter of grinding war in Europe, soaring energy prices, higher inflation, possible fuel shortages and rationing, are we going to experience a re-run of the 1970s, with a 21st century veneer of cheap technology and always-on internet?” he asks. “Will we face 1970s-style geopolitics with Europe and the United States pitted against former Cold War enemies, Russia and China?”

With the energy crisis rapidly evolving, concern has reached new heights in Government, with Jack Horgan-Jones writing that senior sources say projections for energy bills in the new year are “off the Richter scale”. Internal Government projections confirm the same; households could face an effective trebling of bills compared with mid-2021, according to figures shared with Cabinet this week. “The projections are enough to make political blood run cold, and have shredded plans and stoked pressure and expectations for a massive budgetary intervention,” writes Horgan-Jones in a piece this weekend.

In her advice column, Roe McDermott is responding to a reader who knowingly entered into a friends-with-benefits arrangement with someone who had a girlfriend. Now, the reader wants out, but can’t seem to leave him: “I’ve told him several times through text messages that I want to quit, but somehow I end up with him again. It looks like he knows this, so it’s a weapon he’s using against me. What do I do?” Read McDermott’s response here.

Is it a wine bar? Is it an art gallery? Corinna Hardgrave was a bit sceptical of this place. In her latest restaurant review, the Irish Times food critic visits a Dublin 2 eatery with artful food and great wine – one that offers, according to Hardgrave, the best value tasting menu in Ireland. More here.

Finally, to the health section. You’ve likely heard of “burnout”, but what exactly does it mean? If you have feelings of low energy, exhaustion and a sense of mental distance, negativity or cynicism towards your job, you could be experiencing it. In this piece, Joanne Hunt explores burnout, and how best to avoid it. Step one: “If you have a tendency to drive yourself too hard, it’s time to ask some questions…”

