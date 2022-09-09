Almost half of stock in acute hospital settings below recommended rating

A report has found the age of both community and acute hospital facilities varies significantly, with a large proportion of portfolios built over 40 years ago. This likely has 'negative associated impacts on maintenance costs, patient safety and efficiency in healthcare service delivery'. Photograph: Getty

Replacing some community and acute hospital settings may be more economical than continued maintenance due to the high upkeep costs, a new report has stated.

On Friday, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath published the second tranche of spending reviews, which assess public expenditure.

It found the age of both community and acute hospital facilities varies significantly, with a large proportion of portfolios built over 40 years ago. This likely has “negative associated impacts on maintenance costs, patient safety and efficiency in healthcare service delivery”.

Almost half of the stock in the acute setting have a quality and functionality score below the recommended rating.

“This may indicate that staff and patient flow are being impacted by the use of unsuitable facilities. It may also indicate that technical compliance issues are present throughout the estate,” it said.

‘Investment considerations’

The Health Service Executive engaged real estate and infrastructure consultancy firm Capita to provide estimated maintenance requirements and costs for the health service’s property portfolio.

It estimates a recommended maintenance cost of €121 million for community care settings, and €887 million for acute care settings over the next five years, the review states.

“While these figures have not been subject to independent verification by paper authors, their potential scale and distribution by region and facility are nonetheless important for future investment considerations,” the spending review states.

In its recommendations, the review says: “It may also be economical to consider replacement of some facilities over continued maintenance in light of the high cost of maintenance relative to the scale of some sites.”

The spending review was one of five published on Friday, all of which were on the health service.

A separate report found expenditure associated with the long-term illness scheme has increased by 175 per cent since 2013, from €106 million to €292 million last year.

Diabetes and epilepsy

Over this period, the number of claimants also increased by 175 per cent, from a total of 71,000 to 195,000 claimants.

Under the scheme, claimants with one of 16 eligible illnesses can receive medicine for free.

A majority of the expenditure in 2021 relates to the conditions of diabetes (78 per cent) and epilepsy (8 per cent).

“It is evident that the key expenditure driver for the scheme in recent years has been the increase in the number of claimants for the conditions of diabetes and epilepsy,” the review states.

“In addition, the average cost per item has been trending upward consistently since 2017, growing by on average 2 per cent per year.”

The report found that the core eligibility criteria for the scheme is limited to 16 conditions and the provision of eligibility for a scheme on the basis of specific conditions “presents challenges regarding equity and fairness”.