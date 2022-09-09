Books of condolences for Queen Elizabeth opened across Ireland

A book of condolence at Liverpool Cathedral following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. Picture: Peter Byrne/Press Association

A book of condolences to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II will be opened at the British embassy in Dublin this afternoon.

Members of the public are welcome to attend at the Merrion Road premises in south Dublin between 12 noon and 4pm.

It is one of a number of such books being opened on the island of Ireland to allow for public acknowledgment of the UK monarch’s death and to pay tribute.

Cork City Council, which tweeted pictures of the queen’s celebrated visit to the city’s English Market in 2011, said Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde would open a book of remembrance at 11am on Friday. A book of condolences is also due to be opened in Galway.

Several books have, or are due, to be opened in Northern Ireland. On Thursday, the Lord Mayor of Belfast Christina Black acknowledged the “sorrow that will be felt by many people in Belfast” and said she would open a book of condolences at City Hall.

Similar records of public sympathy are due to be made available at the Guildhall in Derry and at Queens University Belfast.

Sandra Duffy, mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said her thoughts were with the “many people in our city and district, especially people from the unionist tradition and the people of Britain, who will feel her loss deeply.”

A statement from Queens University noted the important part the queen played in its history and said a book would be opened for any staff, students or alumni wishing to leave personal tributes.