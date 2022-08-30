Ireland

Two people have died in traffic collision involving overturned car transporter

A third person has been injured in the incident near Ringaskiddy, Co Cork

Diversions are in place while the scene is being attended to by gardaí and the emergency services. Photograph: Press Association

Olivia Kelleher
Tue Aug 30 2022 - 13:41

Two people have died whilst a third has been injured following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning involving an overturned car transporter and another vehicle near Ringaskiddy in Cork.

A major emergency response operation is underway arising out of the crash. Emergency services are at the scene of the collision on the N28 Cork Ringaskiddy Road between Shannon Park roundabout in Carrigaline and Shanbally village. The crash occurred shortly before 11.15am today.

Diversions are in place while the scene is being attended to by gardaí and the emergency services. All traffic heading to and from Ringaskiddy port is being diverted to side roads. Traffic disruption is expected to continue for a significant period of time. A technical examination will also need to be carried out at the scene by investigating gardaí.

Members of An Garda Siochana, units of the fire brigade from Carrigaline and Crosshaven and a number of ambulances are at the scene of the collision with the incident also impacting on a number of other cars. A third person is being treated in hospital for their injuries.

Road users are urged to avoid the area if at all possible during this time. Delays are being reported on the back roads in the area gardaí have been in contact with local employers in order to keep staff in various large companies up to date on the diversions that are in place arising out of the serious incident.

