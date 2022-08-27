The Tenters residents watch outdoor screening of documentary marking 100 years of their unique housing scheme

Local residents of the Tenters, Dublin 8, watching the screening of new documentary to mark 100 years of the housing scheme, in Oscar Square. Photograph Tiberio Ventura for The Irish Times

A new documentary film highlighting the unique community spirit of the Tenters housing scheme was screened outside in Oscar Square on Friday night.

Residents in the Dublin 8 housing estate gathered in the park to view the documentary created by the conservation section of Dublin City Council, with the support of the Creative Ireland Programme to mark the Fairbrother’s Fields housing scheme, now in its 100th year.

The film was screened every half hour on the square, in liaison with the Tenters’ Residents Association and Tenters 100, Dublin City Council.

Separately, Dublin City Council announced a new, free, ticketed, family-friendly event series, Outdoor Cinema Club, taking place in the city’s Meeting House Square every Sunday in September.

There will be two screenings of children’s films scheduled every Sunday, at 12pm and 3pm, beginning September 4th and concluding September 25th.

The programme for Outdoor Cinema Club is especially curated for children between five and eight years old and eight and 11 years old to enjoy and includes films such as Sing 2, Encanto, Clifford the Big Red Dog and The Greatest Showman. It will also feature Irish-language film and 2015′s ‘Best Film’ IFTA winner, Amhrán na Mara (Song of the Sea). There will be food and drinks available from vendors onsite and walkabout fun characters for photo opportunities.

Free tickets will be available on a weekly basis via Eventbrite starting from the 16th August. Visit www.bit.ly/MeetingHouseSq for more information.