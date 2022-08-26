Court finds for Conradh na Gaeilge over lack of progess in North on Irish language

The High Court verdict on Stormont’s obligation to adopt an Irish language strategy came in a challenge mounted by campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Stormont’s Executive has continued to breach a legal obligation to adopt an Irish language strategy, a High Court judge in Belfast ruled on Friday.

Mr Justice Scoffield granted a further declaration to campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge over the ongoing failure to advance a blueprint.

The court heard Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey was blocked in 26 attempts to table the strategy for discussion among cabinet colleagues.

Lawyers for the Executive had nevertheless contended that this latest legal action was premature, arguing that work on a strategy was advancing.

The judge acknowledged the ramifications of Covid-19 but ruled there had been a breach in statutory duty when the legal challenge was initially mounted in May of last year.

Though Northern Ireland’s power-sharing regime has not been operating more recently, the judge indicated that when it reforms it will be expected to fast-track a plan.

“The question for the court,” he said, “is simply whether the Executive has discharged its obligation to adopt a strategy within a reasonable period of time in all of the circumstances. It has not,” the judge said.

“The Executive cannot escape its legal obligation by seeking to blame others. It has the means at its disposal to drive the process forward, if needs be.”

Outside the court, Conradh na Gaeilge’s solicitor, Michael Flanigan, welcomed the verdict.

Mr Flanigan said: “This is a strong warning that any incoming Executive will be expected to act expeditiously in relation to the adoption of an Irish language strategy.”