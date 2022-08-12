King Puck reinstated in cage overlooking Killorglin after vet gives him clean bill of health

A wild mountain goat is crowned 'King Puck' at the annual crowning ceremony in the town square, Killorglin on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

King Puck has been reinstated in a cage overlooking Killorglin, Co Kerry after hourly veterinary checks gave him a clean bill of health for heights.

A spokeswoman for the annual Puck Fair said the goat was removed from his traditional perch at around noon on Thursday as temperatures soared during the festival.

However, he was reinstated late on Thursday night as temperatures dropped. Sources say it is likely he will be taken down again on Friday for some hours given the temperatures forecasted.

Danny Healy-Rae, TD for Kerry who was in Killorglin last night, welcomed the decision by the committee to reinstate the goat and said it was the correct decision.

In a blistering attack on “so called animal rights” campaigners Mr Healy-Rae said Puck Fair was of huge social importance to all of south Kerry. It was where friends and old neighbours met up and this year’s Puck Fair was especially important after “being locked up” for the past few years.

“I’m sad to see animal rights [campaigners], so they call themselves, interfere and interrupt this great event. They never seem to be for anything, only against everything,” he said.

Mr Healy-Rae said the goat would be released back into the wild “in better shape” than he was brought down.

“If the goat was above in Carraountoohil, or below in the Black Valley would a vet be monitoring him every hour?” he asked on Radio Kerry.

“I saw the goat and the goat is fine. I was glad to be see that people were enjoying themselves in Killorglin last night and not locked up like we have been for the past few years,” Mr Healy-Rae said referring to the Covid restrictions.

Friday is Scattering Day at Puck Fair and will see the close of the three day festival and the formal dethronement of the puck goat.