Overnight water restrictions in Killorglin area of Kerry

Overnight water restrictions have come into effect in the Killorglin, Co Kerry, area amid high demand as thousands of visitors flock to Puck Fair and low reservoir levels in the vicinity.

The restrictions are likely to continue until Friday. However, Killorglin town centre where this year’s King Puck has been installed is not affected, Irish Water said.

Water was restricted in several outlying areas between Killarney and Killorglin including nearby Milltown between 11pm and 7am, to allow reservoirs to replenish.

Oliver Harney of Irish Water said there was “high demand” in the vicinity of Killorglin for the Puck Fair. Thousands of visitors have arrived for the ancient annual fair, and the event drew record crowds on Wednesday, coronation day.

The restrictions are being implemented as there is a possibility there could be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in Kerry that are enjoying some of the best of the weather.

“We would ask the public to continue to conserve water over the coming days. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference — and we can all play our part. By reducing the water used, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the summer,” Mr Harney said.

“Small changes can make a big difference,” he added. These included taking a shower rather than a bath and spending less time in the shower.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie