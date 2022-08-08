Swimmer airlifted to hospital after rescue from sea off Co Clare

A swimmer in her 60s was airlifted to hospital after being rescued from the sea off the Co Clare coast on Monday evening. A second person managed to make it ashore safely.

The alarm was raised at about 6pm when it was reported that two people had got into difficulty in the sea off Doughmore Beach in Doonbeg close to the Trump International Hotel. The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard was tasked to the incident.

It is understood that a second swimmer, a man, managed to make it ashore safely. The woman was rescued and brought ashore by two surfers. It is believed she got caught in a rip current.

Coast Guard volunteers from Kilkee and National Ambulance Service paramedics arrived at the scene and assessed and treated the swimmer before transferring her to the Rescue 115 helicopter which had landed on the beach. The woman was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick suffering from hypothermia. It is understood her condition is not serious.