People ‘shocked beyond belief’ following drowning of brother and sister in Ballybunion

The alarm was raised some time before 7pm when the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre in Valentia received a call and a large search and rescue operation was put into place

People in Ballybunion are “shocked beyond belief” following the double drowning of a brother and sister on Thursday evening, Kerry councillor Robert Beasley has said.

The alarm was raised some time before 7pm when the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre in Valentia received a call and a large search and rescue operation was put into place

The Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky helicopter Rescue 115 was tasked from Shannon while both the Ballybunion community inshore rescue boat and Kilrush RNLI lifeboat were also launched.

The body of one of the swimmers was brought ashore while the operation was being launched and the person was pronounced dead by a local GP as the search operation for the second person began.

The second casualty was recovered from the water by the Ballybunion community inshore rescue boat and brought ashore where they too were pronounced dead by the local GP.

The two siblings, who are understood to have been in their 50s and from Co Roscommon, have not been named.

It’s understood that both bodies were removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for postmortems, which will form part of a Garda file into the tragedy for inquests at the Coroner’s Court.

Mr Beasley said he passed by the beach an hour before the alarm was raised and had noticed there were about 700 people on both beaches, “making sandcastles and bathing”.

Later he met families returning from the beach. “I met a lot of parents and children coming off the beach and they were in a really upset, distressed state.” People were shocked and very upset especially when the bodies were brought to shore.

“The next couple of days will be very difficult. It’s very upsetting.”

Conditions at the time would not have been considered dangerous, he said on Newstalk Breakfast. There had been a stiff northwesterly breeze and the water was choppy. There were lifeguards on duty at the time.

Gardaí are taking witness statements from people who were in the area at the time but no further details have been released.