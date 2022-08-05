Galway newsagent revealed as seller of €5.5m ticket

The Galway player is the seventh Lotto jackpot winner of 2022. Photograph: The Irish Times

A local shop in Galway city sold the winning ticket from last Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot worth €5.5 million, the National Lottery has confirmed.

Newspoint newsagent in Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road sold the winning ticket on Sunday, July 31st.

Shop owner Billy Shearer said he was overjoyed to hear about one of his customers’ life-changing win.

“I’m absolutely over the moon and delighted. We’re a small newsagent open about a year and we employ eight people. This is our first ever big win. Our shop motto is, ‘local newsagent for local people’, so we’re hoping that it’s a local person or syndicate that’s won the big prize”, he said.

“There’s a great buzz and atmosphere around the town. Something like this really lifts people’s spirits”.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the winner of the jackpot has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be paid.

The Galway player is the seventh Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Wexford, Mayo, Meath, Dublin (2) and Kilkenny.