Four injured as van hits pedestrians at Donegal festival

Four people injured in the incident were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in Co Donegal.

Four people were taken to hospital after a van drove into a crowd at the Clonmany Festival in Co Donegal on Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of people were on the town’s main street when the incident occurred at about 6.30pm.

Gardaí said the van’s driver suffered a “health incident” moments before the incident. It is understood he lost control of the vehicle and struck a group of pedestrians.

One of those injured is believed to have been a marshal at the event.

At least five ambulances and other emergency services attended the scene.

“Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle [Road Traffic Collision] on Main Street, Clonmany, Co Donegal on Wednesday evening, August 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6.30pm,” a Garda statement said.

“The driver of the vehicle had an health incident and struck a number of pedestrians. The driver and three pedestrians were all removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Clonmany Festival attracts thousands of people to the streets of the Inishowen town each year.