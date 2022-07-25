Funeral of boy who died in tragic accident told of ‘happiest family’ now ‘changed forever’

The large crowd at St Ita's Church, Raheenagh for the funeral heard Robert Cunningham pay an emotional tribute to his young son Pádraig. Photograph: Google Maps

The father of a three-year-old boy who died in a tragic accident at his Co Limerick home last week, told his cherished son’s funeral mass Monday, that he had given their family the “happiest” of memories.

Pádraig Denis Cunningham died at University Hospital Limerick from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle at his home, in Kilcoora South, Broadford, last Friday.

Hundreds of mourners from across the north Munster hinterlands of Broadford, Killeedy and Newmarket, stood in silence outside St Ita’s Church, Raheenagh, to remember the happy go lucky child who, it was heard, was taken from his family and friends far too soon.

In an emotional tribute to his only son, Robert Cunningham wept as he told how Pádraig (3) loved country life, especially farming.

“Pádraig’s love for cows, farming and machinery were obvious to all, but his greatest love was for his sisters and family,” said Mr Cunningham.

“We were the happiest family you could ever imagine, and we were lucky enough that we knew it. We thanked God every night, for our four beautiful children, but our lives are now changed forever,” he continued.

The congregation applauded Mr Cunningham as he concluded, thanking their neighbours, friends, and family, “for your help and support”.

Mourners standing outside the church and listening on loud speakers also wept and consoled one another in saying goodbye to their young neighbour and friend.

Earlier, parish priest, Fr John Keating, told the Mass of the Angels ceremony that the “sad occasion” had brought the community together in grief.

“Pádraig’s life was very a short one, but we are thankful for the short time he was with us. Even though his life was short it was not without meaning,” said Fr Keating.

“We feel he did not realise his full potential and that deepens our sorrow, but we don’t love a child for their achievements we love them for themselves, and Pádraig received that love in abundance from his parents, Denise and Robert, and his family,” he said.

Survived by his parents, and three sisters Áine, Maebh and Clodagh, Pádraig Cunningham was later laid to rest in Killeedy Cemetery.