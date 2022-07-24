More than 100 calls to emergency services as severe flooding experienced in northwest

Northern Ireland emergency services responded to over 100 calls within six hours last night as severe flooding was experienced in Derry, Strabane and parts of Donegal.. Photograph: Met Office Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland emergency services responded to more than 100 calls within six hours last night as severe flooding was experienced in Derry, Strabane and parts of Donegal.

The northwest coast suffered the brunt of torrential rain and a weather warning remained in place until 11pm.

An official for Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said that one person had to be rescued from a vehicle in water and five were trapped within flooded properties.

“Between 7:04pm July 23rd and 1:30am July 24th 2022, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a total of 106 emergency 999 flood related calls which resulted in our Firefighters responding to 49 operational incidents. NIFRS rescued 1 person from a vehicle in water and 5 persons trapped within flooded properties,” they said.

“NIFRS maintained normal emergency response throughout the evening, attending a range of operational incidents including special service calls and other emergencies.”

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning on Sunday morning and said longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding and remains in place until 9pm.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said that other parts of the country will experience scattered showers which will merge into longer spells of rain at times.

The showers will continue throughout the north and west this morning — but expected to travel across the country by afternoon.

Met Éireann warned that there could be some heavy and possibly thundery downpours, which may lead to spot flooding.

However, parts of the southeast will continue to experience sunny conditions — with highest temperatures of 17 to 24 degrees.