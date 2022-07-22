AIB has shown a ‘complete disregard’ for rural communities - Minister Heather Humphreys calls on bank to pause cashless move

AIB said this morning that its third quarter was ‘profitable and cash generative’. Photo: Bloomberg

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has called on AIB to pause their decision to go cashless at 70 branches nationwide.

“I’ve been visiting rural communities all over the country this and they are rightly angry at this decision by AIB,” she said

“AIB have shown a complete disregard for rural communities and have not consulted with them. At the very least, AIB should halt this decision until the comprehensive review of retail banking is complete later this year.

“We know more and more people are using card and moving away from cash but small businesses and older people in particular depend on these services. The review of retail banking is looking at the entire landscape of retail banking in Ireland including the business model, consumer choice and expected trends over the coming decade. I believe it would make sense for AIB to halt this decision and await the outcome of that review.”

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Irish Postmasters’ Union has said that the Government would have to invest in post offices if they were to be in a position to provide cash services no longer available at AIB branches.

Ned O’Hara said on Newstalk Breakfast that having cash at locations required security and providing ATMs was an expensive operation.

“We do welcome the decision to give more business to the post offices, recognising the effect that it has on communities, recognising the impact on bank staff,” he said.

“But in relation to our domain, we need new services, we do provide banking services for Bank of Ireland, and we’ve been providing banking services for AIB for the last 15 or 20 years and we do welcome the new business and we do see it as giving us some substance as we go forward in a changing society.”

Mr O’Hara said that postmasters believed they could provide cash services for bank customers.

“We do handle a lot of cash, we handle €7.6 billion and all the security that goes along with that. So all those arrangements are in place,” he said.

“We have highly trained staff, we recognise that there ..will be particular instances for individual businesses where they may handle a lot of cash, where they may have separate arrangements that need to be made. All those things in our view can be dealt with locally, by the local postmaster and the local business person coming to an arrangement that suits both parties locally.

“We will be able to handle cheque lodgements. Maybe not immediately online as you lodge it. It takes three to five days for a cheque to clear,” he added.

However, he said that the Government would have to consider the investment needed if they were to provide ATMs.

“There’s been a lot of studies on the post office network over the last number of years, but we would have looked at ATMs and the main issue with ATMs is the cost of providing them. Somebody has to make the investment,” he said. “Banks are commercial enterprises and they’ve obviously decided that the provision of ATM services is not financially viable so if ATMs are required I think that the Government is going to have to invest in ATMs. Obviously with 900 post offices there are different shapes and sizes but there are lots of big post offices with space that could accommodate ATMs. That opens up another societal debate in relation to what is the future of cash.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State Ossian Smyth told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that AIB’s decision was unfortunate timing just as a report on community banking was due to be published. He welcomed an announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin that he would be seeking a meeting with AIB to encourage them to “look again” at the decision.the decision by AIB to turn 70 branches into cashless operations

“I’m sure we can find a way through this”, he said.

This was an opportunity for post offices and credit unions to strengthen their position within communities, he added.

Rose Mary McDonagh, national chairwoman of the farming business committee at the Irish Farmers’ Association, told Newstalk that AIB was abandoning its rural customers. Their decision was a big blow which would have a significant impact on foot flow into rural towns. There was a fear that the next stage would be that the bank would close more branches, she said. Ms McDonagh called on AIB to reconsider their position.

Neil McDonnell, the chief executive officer of ISME, the organisation representing small and medium enterprises, told Morning Ireland that the AIB decision to make 70 more branches cashless would have a significant impact on some businesses as there were insurance issues about how much cash could be kept on a premises overnight.

ISME had not been informed of the plans and the first they had heard of the decision was through the media. McDonnell said he was disappointed that the Central Bank had not “stewarded” this issue in a better fashion.