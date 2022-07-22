Hot weather to return after a weekend of sunshine and showers

A view of people enjoying the sunshine on the Burrow Beach, Sutton last weekend. Photograph: Tom Honan / The Irish Times.

The summer is set to return after a brief hiatus that will bring rain across the country.

The weekend will be warm and close especially in the south and east with temperature highs of 24 degrees in the east and midlands.

Heavy rain will cross the country on Saturday as downpours with thunder and lightning over Donegal and Northern Ireland. Sunday will also high heavy showers, but it will be warm between the rain drops with 22 degrees forecast for Sunday in Dublin and the All-Ireland final.

It has been one of the driest July on record with just 6.3mms of rain at Met Éireann’s station at Johnston Castle in Co Wexford, the same amount as the station at Dublin Airport.

It has also been warm for July with an average temperature to date for the month at the Phoenix Park of 17.6 degrees, two degrees higher than normal. The Phoenix Park recorded the second highest temperature ever in Ireland on Monday with a high of 33.3 degrees.

After this weekend which will be unsettled, two periods of hot and sunny weather are expected. The first is from Tuesday into next weekend. By the end of the week there will be temperatures of 25 degrees in many parts of the country.

There will be a brief breakdown next weekend before hot weather returns the following week with a high pressure area could bring a prolonged good spell of weather for the early weeks of August.

“There is a good signal of high pressure building in for the first week of August. It looks like it could established over us for a while,” Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes explained.

“It looks like quite a substantial high. It looks like high pressure is going to make a go of it again.

“It looks like good ridging in place with the jet stream well away towards our north-west.”