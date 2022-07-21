Investigation into death of woman who was found with serious injuries in Co Limerick

The results of a post-mortem which was carried out on Thursday by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster will determine if a murder inquiry will be opened.

Gardaí have opened an investigation into the death of a woman who was discovered with serious injuries in Co Limerick on Tuesday.

The deceased, who was aged in her 50s, was found in a home in Cois Deel, Rathkeale on Tuesday evening at about 8.30pm. She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where she died on Wednesday.

Gardaí are investigating if the woman suffered an assault following an earlier incident in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City on Tuesday evening. In a statement Garda headquarters said the woman may have frequented a residence on the street in the days before her death.

The scene where the woman was found in Rathkeale has been technically examined. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday and Tuesday who saw anything unusual to come forward.

“Any people who may have camera footage (including dashcam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the Garda said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”