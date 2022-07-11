Appeal over murder of Antoinette Smith on 35th anniversary of disappearance

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information in relation to the murder of 27-year-old Antoinette Smith on the 35th anniversary of her disappearance in Dublin.

Ms Smith and a friend had attended a David Bowie concert at Slane Castle in Co Meath on July 11th, 1987. They returned to Dublin by bus, arriving at Parnell Square at around 11pm. They went to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street where they met two men they knew. They stayed in the men’s company until they all left the club shortly after 2am.

Ms Smith’s friend parted company at that point and Ms Smith stayed on speaking to the two men until all three walked the short distance to a taxi rank on O’Connell Street. The men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, while Ms Smith walked on towards O’Connell Bridge.

She was subsequently reported missing by her husband. Her remains were discovered nine months later at Glendoo Mountain near Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Ms Smith was a mother of two young children. Lisa was seven at the time of the disappearance and Rachel was three.

The children previously said that while the Garda had never suggested that her mother was killed by someone she knew, the family has become convinced of this down the years. They also strongly suspect the killing was planned.

“I think the person is known to her,” said Rachel Smith in 2019. “There’s no way that in her right mind would she be willing to go up the Wicklow Mountains at night. I strongly think she knew her attacker.”

Gardaí at Bray are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and information in relation Ms Smith’s murder. They are asking those who may have information from back in 1987, or who have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward., Anyone assisting the investigation will be treated in a sensitive manner, a spokesman said.

Anyone with information can contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.