‘My partner’s cycle of outbursts and apologies is damaging our relationship’

Dear Roe,

My partner and I have been together for 10 years. We have a comfortable life together and enjoy many aspects of our life. But we have become increasingly distant over the past few years because of issues in our relationship that we have never managed to resolve. We have very different temperaments. He is often loudly reactive to even relatively minor things that bother him, often ranting at me for long periods rather than discussing and resolving the issue. I have gone through the full gamut of responses: tears and upset, loud reciprocal retaliation, empathy and efforts to work through things with him, and eventually complete withdrawal and disengagement. We have been sleeping in separate rooms for several months, for the second time in our relationship, because I cannot tolerate this dynamic and the lack of resolution around these outbursts and their impact. We have both had individual therapy (he eventually went at my insistence, following my lead) and things have temporarily improved, but the same pattern eventually returns.

The difficulty is that when he tries to repair the rift afterwards, I find myself becoming warier and less reassured, as the core issue of how we communicate and repair problems is never addressed. He generally tries to gloss over the issue by being exceptionally nice and tiptoeing around me, then things improve and eventually the same cycle happens again. He thinks I take these episodes too seriously and should simply move on because there is a lot that is good about him and our relationship and that this is just his nature. But for me, the cumulative effect is that the relationship feels unstable. Separating would involve significant financial and practical upheaval. I have said I am not prepared to move back into the same bedroom unless we address these issues properly through couples therapy, because I foresee us otherwise falling back into the same cycle of conflict, repair and distance. If I am not prepared to accept the status quo, how do I know when I have given the relationship a fair chance to change?

You and your partner are caught in a cycle of bad communication, and you have wildly different ideas of repair. Your partner believes that an apology is enough to end the argument of the present moment and go back to “normal”. You believe that repair is about repairing the overall pattern, and so needs to involve a commitment to changing the pattern and genuine efforts to do so, which involves disrupting what has now become normal.

Real repair would require him to acknowledge not only that an outburst occurred, but what it was like for you to experience it, why it was unacceptable and what he intends to do differently the next time he becomes frustrated. It would also require him to tolerate the discomfort of knowing that his behaviour has affected your trust, and committing to building that trust back up over time.

[ ‘I love my husband but I’m also so angry at him all the time’Opens in new window ]

This differing idea of what repair entails is now resulting in you having wildly different experiences of your relationship, and is leading you to have existential doubts about whether you want to continue this relationship like this, or at all.

Because your idea of repair hasn’t been enforced in the relationship, and your partner’s outbursts and his idea of repair have been normalised, it’s not fully surprising that his behaviour has not changed. To him, you always get over these incidents and move on, so it’s not a big deal.

But to you, this repeating cycle of outbursts and apologies is weakening your sense of safety in the relationship and your confidence in its future. And because this pattern has been affecting you for so long, any outburst from him is now not being experienced in isolation, but is adding to a pile of distrust and resentment that has been building for a while.

With that in the background, I understand how even his periods of kindness and effort following a rupture may feel empty, or even painful, as they hint of the relationship you could have – but are constantly interrupted by these unchanging outbursts, so that you don’t trust them.

I also understand how his suggestion that you take these incidents too seriously may be infuriating. He is entitled to feel that your relationship has enough good in it to outweigh the more challenging moments, and he is entitled to accept apologies as he wishes to. But he doesn’t get to decide that you need to constantly absorb hurtful behaviour, he doesn’t get to decide what matters to you and he doesn’t get to decide that because he recovers from arguments quickly, you should match his speed – especially if he’s the one instigating the arguments. Of course the person expressing anger might recover more quickly than the person on the receiving end. A relationship cannot be considered repaired simply because the person who caused the hurt is ready to feel close again.

[ ‘My boyfriend has temper tantrums and verbally attacks me over chores’Opens in new window ]

At this point I need to point out that there’s a difference between someone being reactive and someone being abusive. If his outbursts feel aggressive, if he puts you down, if you ever feel threatened, intimidated or unsafe, then you need to leave this relationship.

If this is genuinely just a person who expresses frustration in a heightened way, there is absolutely hope for turning this relationship dynamic around. It is entirely possible for people to learn healthier ways of managing conflict, even after many years of entrenched habits. The good news is, couples therapy is designed for this – to allow you both to express your different experiences, to highlight the urgency of this issue for you, and give you both concrete tools and new ways of communicating so that you can argue better and repair more fully.

The even better news is that your partner was open to the suggestion of individual therapy and seems to have made progress there, and so there’s real hope that couples counselling will make a huge difference.

You ask what would count as having given the relationship a fair chance, and I think engaging with couples therapy will definitely be part of this process. You could then commit to a period of mutual work, say six to nine months (your therapist can advise you on this), to enact everything you both learn in therapy. This time isn’t an audition or a test, but a way of seeing if the dynamic of your relationship is genuinely changing.

Does he actively engage in therapy? Does he learn more self-regulation tools, and does he become able to recognise an escalation and interrupt it? Can he genuinely take your experience of arguments seriously, and accommodate your emotional needs? Are you able to express your boundaries clearly in the moment, and when you do, are they respected? If he does upset you, can he reflect on his behaviour and express awareness for how it happened? When something goes wrong, do you both leave the conversation with a greater sense of understanding, rather than simply relief that it is over? And most importantly, do you start to feel more respected, connected and trusting because he is offering you repeated experiences of the dynamic being more stable and respectful over time?

If after attending therapy, expressing your needs and honestly trying to create a new dynamic with your partner, his behaviour doesn’t meaningfully change, you will have learned something vital and can decide what to do from there. But you do deserve better than this.